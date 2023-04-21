24 year old Pokemon video game narrator KILLED by PFIZER VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS

https://t.me/covidbc/10975

Pfizerada

Desculpa pessoal por não ter terminado a terceira md3 de hoje

Rolou um probleminha

Sorry guys for not finishing the third md3 today

There was a little problem

Who was Clarity, who fulfilled the dream in the narration two months before she died?

Cecilia Moraes, known as Clarice or Clarity, fulfilled her dream of becoming a Pokémon Unite narrator about two months before she died of heart inflammation. She would be 25 in early May. Who was Cecilia? He was born in May 1998 in Balneário Camboriú , a city on the coast of Santa Catarina, and had two brothers: Suelen and Luiz Fernando.

She was passionate about electronic games, parks and travel . She became a professional drummer, singer and, in addition, painted pictures and wrote poems.

He was studying for a degree in Literature at the University of Vale do Itajaí (Univali). Before that, she studied some semesters in Music. Had a Twitch account with over 3,000 followers. On the platform, he did lives playing and commenting on Pokémon. She fulfilled her dream of acting as a narrator at a Pokémon Unite event that took place in February. The performance was good, and she signed a contract to work on the championship rounds once a month in São Paulo until the end of the season. This year I will be a commentator for the official Pokémon Unite championship. It's a dream come true. I cannot describe how happy I am.

Boyfriend talks about Cecilia's dream In an interview with UOL , Samuel Riboli, Cecília's boyfriend, said that the young woman had been a Pokémon fan since she was a little girl and struggled a lot to enter the world of live game broadcasts. Early mornings in clear. "She always loved Pokémon a lot, since she was a little girl she always played. She always wanted to be part of the community and be able to live off what she loved. So, she started streaming Pokémon Unite and had a lot of fun in the early hours" Emotion. "I still remember when I took her to the bus station for her first trip to work in São Paulo. She narrated the Brazilian of Pokémon Unite. She was shaking and crying.

Mother details happiness after dream come true Also to UOL , Cecília's mother, Rosi, described her daughter's joy upon returning to Santa Catarina after working at the event in question. She also praised her daughter's persistence in being able to stand out in a mostly male environment. Unforgettable memory. "I even get goosebumps because it was so emotional to see how happy she was when she arrived from Pokémon Unite. She was very well received and her debut was fantastic. She was overjoyed because she did wonderful narration and commentary, we watched it from home. It's inexplicable to say in words how good it was and how happy she was on that trip there." Breaking barriers.

