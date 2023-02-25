Brighteon TV Events LIVE STREAM: Remdesivir Stop Protocols That Kill

Resistance Chicks head down to Sealy, Texas to emcee the Remdesivir: Stop Protocols that Kill Event! They will join an incredible list of speakers such as Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Stella Emmanuel, Mikki Willis, April Moss, Dr. Janci Lindsey, Dr. Angie Ferrella, April Moss, Atty Dan Watkins and Atty Michael Hamilton. Plus, the stars of the event will be Jenna Burns and Stacy Ograyensek, the wives of victims of wrongful death, aka, MURDER, from hospital protocols for "treating" Covid-19. These amazing women and their testimonies will inspire, move and motivate you into action with their stories of heroism and heartbreak. What happened to them and their husbands is nothing short of demonic. These two women are not alone, they represent many on this lawsuit across the United States. These horrific stories of murder are still taking place in hospitals around the world and we must put a stop to it through the power of God! For more information or to donate: DeclareTruth.us/Remdesivir2/25/2023 - 01:30 pm

