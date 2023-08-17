Gen. Mike Flynn: We’re Taking This Country Back One Precinct, One County at a Time!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We’re Taking This Country Back One Precinct, One County at a Time!
Gen. Mike Flynn is fired up and lays out the hope from people getting involved in local politics and taking our country back one precinct and one county at a time.
Watch our LIVE coverage of @realMikeLindell’s Election Summit here: https://rumble.com/v38609z-special-live-from-mike-lindells-plan-revealed-stage-speakers.html