The Almond Project Update

If you didn’t know, there are lots of wild almond trees here in Puerto Rico. It’s really a bizarre thing that we import all the almonds we eat - and probably from California…

A group of us found a machine to process the almonds (yes, they have thick husks and a shell). We’ve been running almonds through it and refining the process.

And then. I had to move house yet again.

So the machine is parked at a friends carport / garage for a bit.

But don’t worry, we will be getting back on this as soon as we can.