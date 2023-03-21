Chess end-game, Family and VACCINATION, July 1994.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Its been nearly 30 years since I last looked at this game that occurred at The New England Open - Championship July 1994.
I also relate what was occurring in my personal life the week prior.
After Black made move 39. White offered a draw. I declined and came up with a plan. Which pawn wins the game for Black?
Part 2 and answer in a few days. Oh, I was off one year, Smithereens 18 months later not six!