Drink Along w #beerandgear 114: Ecliptic Brewing Secchi Hoppy Wheat Ale. 4.75/5*

A very nicely crafted Hoppy Wheat Ale running 6.5 for the ABV, best guessed as 35 for the IBUs and the SRM was 17 by my eye.
A nice easy drinker.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 brothers and sisters
Skal!
