Tucker Carlson appeared on the Megyn Kelly podcast on Monday and warned that there will be violence in America if the sham prosecutions of Trump continue and especially if he is sent to jail.





Megyn Kelly has made this point herself and agreed with Tucker. She went on to cite a report from the liberal outlet ‘Axios’ which engaged in fear mongering over Trump that is pure projection.





Tucker emphasizes that he does not want violence but points out that the establishment is taking away all of the avenues people have for expressing themselves peacefully.





Democrats and the media are playing with fire.





Tucker Carlson on Trump Prosecutions: ‘You’re Going to Get Violence if You Keep This Sh-t Up’





Tucker Carlson, founder of the Tucker Carlson Network, said Monday on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” that violence was likely if Donald Trump is in prison ahead of the November election.

Discussing what could happen if Trump is convicted in the federal election case, Megyn Kelly said, “If she puts him in jail pending appeal before the election the country’s going to burn. Then all this blowback, ‘Oh my God she is calling for violence.’ I’m not calling for violence. But there is no way the Trump base is not going to be beside itself with anger at that level of deprivation of being able to simply vote for the candidate of choice. That’s what’s being taken away here.”

Carlson said, “Speaking of violence that is what you are going to get.”

He continued, “If you leave people no alternative, then what do you think is going to happen? I mean, the whole point of electoral democracy is that it’s a pressure relief valve that takes people who are very frustrated with the way things are going and gives them a way to express themselves, have their desires heard and ultimately their will done, to be represented in a peaceful way.”