Bridging The Gap Between Policymakers And The Public With Political Psychologist Steven Kull
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
0 view • 02/16/2023

Joining us today is political psychologist Steven Kull. Steven is the Founder and President of Voice of the People, and the director of the Program for Public Consultation, a part of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

Over the past two decades, Steven has become increasingly interested in the problems that occur between the public and policymakers. After digging deeper into this process, he decided to focus on trying to improve the communication between these two parties…

Want to find out more about Steven and his work with Voice of the People? Click http://www.vop.org/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr

public policypolicymakerspolitical psychologist
