Neocon Revival: Why War Hawks Like Nuland and Bolton Never Go Away w/ Joe Hoft





Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Joe Hoft—financial expert, author, and Gateway Pundit contributor—joins the program to break down the geopolitical war games being played at the expense of the American people and the world. Together, we explore the deeper forces driving this chaos and examine why such entrenched corruption continues unchecked for decades, despite overwhelming public opposition. You can follow Joe Hoft's work at the Gateway Pundit or on his website at https://JoeHoft.com

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



