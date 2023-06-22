The Kids Are Fighting Back - But Where's the Mums & Dads?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Messing with the logic of school kids is not as simple as the Deep State psychopaths thought it would be. The kids are fighting back all over the world, but why is this happening? Where are the parents in all this? The curriculum is twisted folks, get off your backsides and fight for your kids. Plus: The propaganda arm of the globalist terrorists is failing… So what’s next?