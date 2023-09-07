BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is China a friend or an enemy of the West?
TishTalk
TishTalk
6 views • 09/07/2023

In This must see episode with Matt Ehret, (Canadian historian, Author and founder of canadianpatriot.org) we go over a brief review of historical forces in China with a deeper discussion into the role of Confucianism positively impacted it's culture, we discuss historical figure Sun Yat-sen and the level of impoverishment and death that China was subjected during their "century of shame". Matt talks about what Xi Jinping has done to lift China economically and how they are helping Africa and other nations with the Belt and Road Initiative. We briefly touch on many of current psyops about China including the Chinese police stations, Chinese election interference, Huawei and end with a discussion on what is happening in Taiwan. Please watch and share Matthew's most recent mini documentary with others and visit his site to purchase his many well researched books on history and geopolitics. ⁠https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/07/16/chinese-election-interference-five-eyes-nato-and-the-ugly-truth-of-csis-a-canadian-patriot-film/⁠

Keywords
chinabritainhistoryimperialismopiumlincoln
