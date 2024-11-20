BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Insider: Elite Planning WW3 'Within Weeks' To Rebuild World From Nuclear Ashes
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
6 months ago

The stakes have never been higher. The global elite—who know their days are numbered following Trump’s election win—are pushing us toward World War 3, all to protect their money laundering operation in Ukraine and advance their dystopian agendas.

Now, with Biden’s approval for Ukraine to use U.S. long-range weapons inside Russia, the globalists have crossed a red line: an unconstitutional act of war that risks igniting the nuclear catastrophe we’ve long feared.

You want the reality of it? In just 72 minutes of nuclear exchange, 60% of the world’s population—five billion people—will either be vaporized instantly or suffer an excruciating death from radiation. The survivors wouldn’t fare much better, living in a modern hell-scape, as nuclear winter plunges us into chaos. Society as we know it would collapse.

And for what? To protect corrupt interests, spark a global power grab, and depopulate the globe? The psychopathic elite must be stopped before they can fulfill their vision of global control at any cost.




Tags: WW3, World War 3, Ukraine, Russia, WEF, World Economic Forum, Nuclear war, long-range missiles, Biden, global elite, Trump, dystopian, long-range weapons, globalists, act of war, nuclear catastrophe, nuclear exchange, vaporized, nuclear winter, collapse, depopulate, depopulation, democide, psychopathic elite, global control

trumpcollapserussiaglobalistsww3bidenworld war 3depopulationukrainenuclear wardemocideglobal eliteworld economic forumdystopianact of warwefvaporizedglobal controldepopulatenuclear winterpsychopathic elitenuclear exchangenuclear catastrophelong-range missileslong-range weapons
