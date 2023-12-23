Israel/Gaza Blitz, Covid Super Montage, Car Kill Switch, Censorship, Influencer $$$

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Tonight's show includes: A Israel/Gaza Blitz, A mini masterpiece Covid-19 montage demonstrating the onslaught of propaganda we were under, a triple amputee veteran in the TSA line treated like a terrorist to get into America while the border crossings are waving everyone in, mandatory kill switches in cars plus much much more!
