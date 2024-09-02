BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“I’m absolutely certain acute respiratory illnesses are not infectious or contagious” | Dr. Yeadon
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
536 views • 8 months ago

"I'm absolutely certain acute respiratory illnesses are not infectious or contagious. There's a hundred years of evidence to say that...so when they tell you there's bird flu going around, it's like, no there isn't...it's a psyop."

Dr. Michael Yeadon, an expert in the area of allergies and respiratory therapeutics who spent more than 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry (including years as a vice president at Pfizer), describes for James Delingpole (@JMCDelingpole) why he is "absolutely certain acute respiratory illnesses are not infectious or contagious."

Yeadon, an outspoken critic of the COVID injections, notes that "there's a hundred years of evidence" to support that claim, and adds that "when they tell you there's bird flu going around...it's [just] a psyop."

The former Pfizer VP adds that he's read literature that spans across a timeline of a hundred years and has not found any evidence that, for example, people with colds will transmit their illness to other, healthy people.

Yeadon notes:

"I've read the hundred years of literature that says that attempts to transmit people who've got colds, they put them in rooms with people who didn't have colds and then followed them for several weeks and did the same experiment by putting two healthy people in a room.

And the question was how many of the recipients in each case would get sick? You'd be pretty sure, wouldn't you, that if colds were transmissible, that more people would get cold symptoms in the next few weeks if they sat for an hour or two with someone with a cold? They don't."

Furthermore, Yeadon says that in 2020, people who believed they had a bad case of "COVID" likely only had some kind of exposure to an environmental toxin. Compared to previous times they had been exposed to environmental toxins (i.e. previous times they had a "flu" or "cold"), there was some in-built chance it would be the worst "flu" or "cold" they'd ever had—hence they're thinking they had been infected with some abnormally dangerous pathogen.

"I think a significant minority of people who had flu in 2020 legitimately could say, because it was true, 'Thiswas the worst flu I'd ever had,'" Yeadon says. "You see, that's the explanation. And that means no matter how many times you hear that anecdote and however true it is, it provides you with no evidence whatsoever there was something new in the environment."

SOURCE: https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1826491222313038229

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
sciencepseudosciencevirology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy