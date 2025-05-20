BrightLearn - Election Fraud and Tyranny, an interview with Dr. Shiva

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this explosive interview, Dr. Shiva exposes systemic election fraud and elite manipulation—detailing harassment of his volunteers, rigged ballot access, manufactured political divisions, corporate corruption and immigration exploitation—while advocating for grassroots resistance and his independent presidential campaign as a solution.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.