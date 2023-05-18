FBI Special Agent O'Boyle Shocking Testimony about how FBI Destroyed his Life

Former FBI Special Agent Left Homeless After Blowing the Whistle on FBI and DOJ – Gives Powerful Testimony on Abuses of Power and Weaponization.





On Thursday, three former FBI officials testified during a public whistleblower hearing by the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.





FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle revealed in a shocking testimony that he and his family had their belongings confiscated by the FBI and were subsequently left homeless after he was suspended from the bureau for speaking out against them.





100 Percent Fed Up reports – The three FBI whistleblowers – FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle, former FBI special agent Steve Friend, and FBI staff operations specialist Marcus Allen – have all been suspended from the bureau for expressing concerns about alleged abuses of power.





These agents shared their concerns over the handling of January 6 cases, specifically that they were instructed to pursue “domestic violent extremism,” disregard standard investigative procedures, and pursue Jan. 6 investigations over child sex crimes which were deemed “no longer a priority.”





The whistleblowers also accused the FBI of inflating statistics on “domestic violent extremism” to align with the Biden regime’s political narrative. They did this by targeting pro-life groups, Catholics, and parents attending school board meetings to make it seem like they posed a domestic terrorist threat.





FBI Special Agent O’Boyle gave powerful testimony before the committee Thursday morning on the “weaponization of the FBI and DOJ,” stating that the organizations were weaponized against “not only [their] own employees, but against those institutions and individuals that are supposed to protect the American people.”





O’Boyle also revealed the hardships that he and his family have gone through after the FBI retaliated against him for vocalizing concerns over their apparent abuses of power.





FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle was transferred across the country only to be suspended on his first day. The FBI’s actions forced his family to beg and borrow warm coats for their children because the family’s belongings were locked in an FBI-controlled storage facility

O'Boyle ends the Weaponization Hearing with a final chilling statement: “[The FBI] will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong.”



