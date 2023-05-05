BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Friday 5/5/23 • Ex-CIA Says USA Behind Drone Attack on Kremlin
227 views • 05/05/2023

EX-CIA SAYS USA BEHIND DRONE ATTACK ON KREMLINWhy is the US trying to start a full-blown war with a nuclear power?

Tune in NOW as we uncover the madness and more!


SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!


• https://www.rumble.com/user/RonGibsonChannel/ <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• #news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson


*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****

