Isaiah 21: A Prophecy About this Presidential Race?

Could this presidential election be a subject of Isaiah 21, warning us about the impending demise of the United States? Consider this interpretation, and what the Lord revealed to me about the scenario many years ago about the fall of America as Babylon. Also, two news items suggest the approach of the Beast and the Beast system with the mark of the beast.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Isaiah21Election.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com



