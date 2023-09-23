MAUI/LAHAINA, RFK JR. & AUTISM, INDIA MOONSHOT, BALLOT STUFFING, INFLUENCERS, FOG WEAPON!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: A great Maui montage, ballot stuffing, a fog machine for retail defense, an insightful Covid 19 collection, India moon landing looking more like a video game plus much much more.