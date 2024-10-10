"Unprecedented Challenges Facing Our Constitutional Republic"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I want to kind of jump in and talk a little bit about the disaster that seems to be heading our way. But you know, I keep hearing these words over & over again - 'unprecedented' - 'in uncharted waters' - 'historical'. We seem to have this group of people who are in charge - it seems like they're doing everything within their power to deconstruct, dehumanize and decimate our Constitutional Republic. They want to build back - remake - a radical regime. We saw it in Afghanistan - we saw it in East Palestine, Ohio - we saw it in Lahaina, Hawaii - and now we're seeing it in North Carolina. Those are just a 'sliver' of the atrocities that we're seeing over these three & a half years. And I really think that those are important topics that need to be talked about.