"Unprecedented Challenges Facing Our Constitutional Republic"

I want to kind of jump in and talk a little bit about the disaster that seems to be heading our way. But you know, I keep hearing these words over & over again - 'unprecedented' - 'in uncharted waters' - 'historical'. We seem to have this group of people who are in charge - it seems like they're doing everything within their power to deconstruct, dehumanize and decimate our Constitutional Republic. They want to build back - remake - a radical regime. We saw it in Afghanistan - we saw it in East Palestine, Ohio - we saw it in Lahaina, Hawaii - and now we're seeing it in North Carolina. Those are just a 'sliver' of the atrocities that we're seeing over these three & a half years. And I really think that those are important topics that need to be talked about.

