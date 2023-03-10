© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Donna Jackson, the director of Membership Development for the National Center for Public Policy Research Project 21: The United States should not rely on CCP for unreliable energy. It is not only a domestic problem creating unaffordable energy for regular Americans. But a national security issue. We need to hold Washington accountable, and we need to weed out those individuals that are involved in this.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 美国国家公共政策研究中心21号项目的开发主任唐纳·杰克逊：美国不应依赖中共国获取不可靠的能源，不仅是高昂的能源价格使普通美国民众无法承担的问题，这更关乎国家安全问题。我们应该追究华盛顿政客的责任，并要揪出参与其中的涉事人员。