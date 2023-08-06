HHR | How RFK Jr. and Donald Trump could DEFEAT the deep state together

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Here is Mike Adams take on how a PDJT & RFKJ ticket might look. There certainly are a lot of folk talking about this idea! Mike has his own thoughts.... (note: sharing does not imply endorsement)
How RFK Jr. and Donald Trump could DEFEAT the deep state together
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport