Are You Living by the Spirit—or Just by Habit?

What’s really driving your Christian life—God’s Spirit or your own routine? In this soul-stirring devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster explores what it truly means to walk worthy of the Lord by maintaining good works, living by the Spirit, and bearing fruit that reflects Christ. Drawing from Titus 3:8, Galatians 5:22, and Philippians 4:6–9, this episode will challenge you to examine the source of your faithfulness. 📖 Discover how good works flow from a Spirit-filled life 📖 Learn what the fruit of the Spirit looks like in action 📖 Find encouragement to live a life that speaks louder than words Let your life be a testimony that reflects the God you serve—especially to those who never read the Bible for themselves.
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:27Reflection on Psalms 107:9
01:27Walking Worthy to Please God
01:41The Importance of Good Works
04:16Living by the Spirit
05:46The Fruit of the Spirit
10:14Encouragement and Final Thoughts