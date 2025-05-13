BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are You Living by the Spirit—or Just by Habit?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
19 views • 4 months ago

What’s really driving your Christian life—God’s Spirit or your own routine? In this soul-stirring devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster explores what it truly means to walk worthy of the Lord by maintaining good works, living by the Spirit, and bearing fruit that reflects Christ. Drawing from Titus 3:8, Galatians 5:22, and Philippians 4:6–9, this episode will challenge you to examine the source of your faithfulness. 📖 Discover how good works flow from a Spirit-filled life 📖 Learn what the fruit of the Spirit looks like in action 📖 Find encouragement to live a life that speaks louder than words Let your life be a testimony that reflects the God you serve—especially to those who never read the Bible for themselves.

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian devotiondaily devotionfaith in actionchristian encouragementwords from the wordpastor roderick websterpractical christianitywalking worthywalking by the spiritgalatians 5 fruit of the spiritgood works in christianitytitus 3v8philippians 4v6 9living by the spirit
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:27Reflection on Psalms 107:9

01:27Walking Worthy to Please God

01:41The Importance of Good Works

04:16Living by the Spirit

05:46The Fruit of the Spirit

10:14Encouragement and Final Thoughts

