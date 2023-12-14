Whitney Webb exposes deep state planning cyber attack

Is the deep state mafia setting up a massive false flag cyber attack on the American people that will disrupt the 2024 election? Well it turns out that U.S. Intel agencies have been running table top exercises on this exact scenario. And now Department of Homeland Security head Myorikas says the greatest cyber threat to America is something called Kill Ware. Whats really going on here?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.