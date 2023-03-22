© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“这种生物制药业综合体故意拒绝所有形式的早期治疗，以助长恐惧、痛苦、住院和死亡……让世界做好接受大规模疫苗接种的准备。”
"This biopharmaceutical complex intentionally denied all forms of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, hospitalization and death ... to prepare the world to accept mass vaccination."