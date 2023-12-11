6x "GRAD" Salvo. Good luck to those on the receiving end.

Busy Monday: EU Foreign Ministers will discuss Ukraine’s admission to the EU and a new package of sanctions against Russia today

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is receiving information that the West is increasingly discussing the need to replace Zelensky, said the head of the service, Sergey Naryshkin.

Among the reasons cited are failures on the battlefield, boundless corruption and Zelensky's loss of the ability to maneuver in the conflict with Russia in the interests of Washington.










