Niger Protesters Massing for Pro-Coup Demonstration
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
36 views • 08/03/2023

Niger protesters massing for pro-coup demonstration

People have been gathering at a square in central Niamey, the capital of Niger, to show their support for last week's military coup.

On the anniversary of the country's independence a coalition of civil society organisations called for people to turn up to denounce the sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas.

A sizeable crowd of mostly young men has shown up at independence square. They already started the pro-coup manifestation, waving Niger and Russian flags, denounce ECOWAS and France.

