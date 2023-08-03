© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Niger protesters massing for pro-coup demonstration
People have been gathering at a square in central Niamey, the capital of Niger, to show their support for last week's military coup.
On the anniversary of the country's independence a coalition of civil society organisations called for people to turn up to denounce the sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc, Ecowas.
A sizeable crowd of mostly young men has shown up at independence square. They already started the pro-coup manifestation, waving Niger and Russian flags, denounce ECOWAS and France.