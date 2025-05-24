Statement by Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the Russian State Duma

“We fully support the position of the Foreign Ministry.

The Kiev regime continues its attacks on Russian civilian cities. This is terrorism, plain and simple.

Everyone can see what’s happening: EU officials and their puppets in Ukraine are trying to sabotage the renewed peace talks initiated with U.S. involvement.

Russia will not allow this aggression to go unanswered. Our response will be decisive and proportionate.”