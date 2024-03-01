Dr. Brian Hooker: "The CDC Will Not Look At Vaccinated Versus Unvaccinated Children"

(Feb 26, 2024) On Monday Brian Hooker, Ph.D. testified at Ron Johnson's roundtable discussion: ‘Federal Health Agencies and The COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’ and was also a guest on the 'War Room' with Steve Bannon.





“The CDC, FDA and NIH (National Institutes of Health) are derelict in their duty … to protect children and adults against vaccine injury in order to report to Congress the state of vaccine safety science, and their responsibility to the American public and to public health in order to protect the American public,” according to Hooker.





Hooker continued, “The CDC will not look at vaccinated versus unvaccinated children” because “they know what the outcome would be and independent researchers have shown that for a large number of chronic diseases, even infectious diseases, the unvaccinated children fare better, and the unvaccinated children are healthier.”





Hooker added that “When you look at developmental delays, when you look at asthma, when you look at ear infections, when you look at allergies, when you look at ADD [attention deficit disorder], ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder], autism,” unvaccinated children fare “way better.”





Article by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.: Childhood “Vaccine” Schedule Led to the “Greatest Decline in Public Health in Human History”: https://thelibertydaily.com/childhood-vaccine-schedule-led-greatest-decline-public-health/





Senator Ron Johnson Roundtable: Federal Health Agencies & The COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?: https://rumble.com/v4fwif3-senator-ron-johnson-roundtable-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel.html





War Room: https://rumble.com/v4fvw5f-dr.-brian-hooker-the-cdc-will-not-look-at-vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated-ch.html



