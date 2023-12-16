Friday Night Open Lines Dec 15 2023

Friday Night Open Lines -- your chance to be a part of Liberty Radio history. Call in and talk with thedrizl and the rest of the Liberty Radio community as we begin closing out another week in covidland. Call-in link can be found in the Liberty Radio Telegram channel.

https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Support independent media in 2023 https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

NOTES:

That Cringe CIA Recruitment Ad - Cumtown Animated https://youtu.be/4BSKzFHwMN0?si=j8AIrww9r68580SK

Eye-Ball Scanning Digital ID Company Worldcoin Integrates With Reddit, Telegram, and More - Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/worldcoin-integrates-with-reddit-telegram-and-more

Why the Future Doesn't Need Us - Bill Joy https://web.archive.org/web/20180117024440/https://www.wired.com/2000/04/joy-2/