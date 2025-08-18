Ivermectin and Other Pharmaceuticals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ivermectin and similar drugs are often hailed as miracle cures, yet evidence shows they carry risks—from toxicity to fertility issues—without clear proof of real benefit. Looking deeper, some researchers suggest parasites and microbes may actually play a role in detox and healing, raising big questions about whether pharmaceuticals are always the best path to health.
#Ivermectin #PharmaTruth #NaturalHealing #HealthAwareness #TerrainTheory
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport