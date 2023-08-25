EPOCH TV | Memes Hit As Trump Mugshot Released; Corporate Media Suggest Canceling Elections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Memes Hit As Trump Mugshot Released; Corporate Media Suggest Canceling Elections
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/TheMugShotCR
Former President Donald Trump was booked in Georgia on Thursday. His mug shot, and those of his co-defendants are now being posted online. And already, Trump’s mug shot is becoming a meme and Trump is using it to campaign. In other news, corporate news outlets faced criticism recently for suggesting an end to normal election systems.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.