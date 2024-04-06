⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (6 APRIL 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

▫️ Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with long-range maritime and airborne precision weapons and strike drones against military industrial facilities engaged in the production and repair of armoured and motor vehicles, UAVs, military airfields, and temporary deployment areas for foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 57th mechanised infantry, 103rd territorial defence brigades near Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 35 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forcs captured more favourable lines, and hit units of AFU 5th assault, 79th air assault, 81st airmobile, 24th, 28th, and 53rd mechanised brigades near Antonovka, Krasnogorovka, Krasnoye, Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade were repelled near Razdolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 470 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one 155-mm M109 Palladin self-propelled artillery gun, one U.S-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, four 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one 100-mm Rapira anti tank gun, and one field ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved tactical situation on the front line, and repelled 12 attacks launched by units of AFU 25th airborne, 68th, 71st infantry, 24th, 47th, 115th mechanised brigades close to Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Pervomayskoye, and Berdichi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 280 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved situation on the front line, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised infantry, 58th mechanised, and 128th territorial defence brigades close to Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower of AFU 65th mechanised, 35th marines brigades near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were up to 35 troops, seven motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged two launchers of French-Italian-made SAMP-T air defence system, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 133 areas during the day. Air defence systems shot down 205 AFU unmanned aerial vehicles, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, as well as six HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles. 📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 19,097 unmanned aerial vehicles, 497 air defence missile systems, 15,699 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,264 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,692 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,676 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.