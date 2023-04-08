BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pandemic treaty: WHO dictates ALL areas of life | www.kla.tv/25690
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
119 views • 04/08/2023

According to the new global WHO Pandemic Treaty, a pandemic could also be declared in the future by the WHO for heart diseases, cancer and more. By doing so, the WHO undermines the decisions of sovereign governments and human rights and issues instructions in all areas of life. This broadcast shows what this could mean in reality.

👉 https://kla.tv/25690


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


WHO Pandemic Treaty. We need to say NO now! by Dr Vincent Carroll

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5hTfoenvFQvJ/


International Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Treaty_on_Pandemic_Prevention,_Preparedness_and_Response


WHO Pandemic Treaty: Big Danger for our sovereignty! A statement by Nicole Höchst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeUpwpeoZjc


WHO Pandemic Treaty: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Stop It

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pandemic-treaty-world-health-organization-cola/


Ernst Wolff concerning digital currency

https://www.kettner-edelmetalle.de/wissen/ernst-wolff-im-gespraech-warum-wir-uns-alle-zu-digitalen-sklaven-machen/


Small insects – big impact! EU authorizes insects as food

https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/sante/items/712990/en

