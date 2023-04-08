Pandemic treaty: WHO dictates ALL areas of life | www.kla.tv/25690

According to the new global WHO Pandemic Treaty, a pandemic could also be declared in the future by the WHO for heart diseases, cancer and more. By doing so, the WHO undermines the decisions of sovereign governments and human rights and issues instructions in all areas of life. This broadcast shows what this could mean in reality.



WHO Pandemic Treaty. We need to say NO now! by Dr Vincent Carroll

International Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

WHO Pandemic Treaty: Big Danger for our sovereignty! A statement by Nicole Höchst

WHO Pandemic Treaty: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Stop It

Ernst Wolff concerning digital currency

Small insects – big impact! EU authorizes insects as food

