BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1409: Lawlessness Descends, The 12-Sigma Event & Farming Humanity ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
85 views • 03/14/2024

[Rumble Video Version:https://rumble.com/v4j5qc3-sn1409.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/03/15/sn1409-lawlessness-descends-the-12-sigma-event-farming-humanity/]


We’re back at it this week looking at the general dissolution of modern society. Armed Americans patrolling their neighborhoods because understaffed police are no longer able to respond to “in-progress emergencies”. Meanwhile, talks about deploying the national guard to transit areas are being openly discussed by politicians.


Reports are finally coming in confirming the large-scale damage caused by the vaccines, and it’s being called a 12-sigma event; something that has a 0% chance of occurring. 17+ million people being killed had a 0% chance of occurring, what has that level of accuracy? We get into it and more in this edition.


As if scientifically calculated mass murder and the dissolution of law and order wasn’t enough, we’re talking about taking in more migrants - this time from a war-torn Haiti, where we know the Clinton Foundation is heavily involved. Chaos hasn’t really erupted yet in America. The controlling elites are still setting the stage for activation day.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce

Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3

Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/qqt8926Y

Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy