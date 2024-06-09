WE AREN'T LOCKED IN HERE WITH YOU ⛓ YOU'RE TRAPPED IN HERE WITH US!

Summary of your existence...🤢





This is a bit of a personal one - VfB was quite disappointed by Alan Moore when he discovered that he LIED about the true identity of Jack the Ripper in his graphic novel FROM HELL [drawn by Eddie Campbell] - it turns out that Aaron Kosminsky was the true culprit, but Alan goes through fantastic linguistic gymnastics to misdirect you





Considering that doing so serves no true well-meaning purpose, it seems to me that the arch magician signed up to be a prison guard [Agent Smith] in this MATRIX - but RED PILLS don't expire, lad





The title came from Rorschach's announcement to the other prisoners after a failed assault on his person, from WATCHMEN





Source: https://gab.com/Vorontzov/posts/112573859351082422





Thumbnail: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/27232772723954199/