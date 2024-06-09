WE AREN'T LOCKED IN HERE WITH YOU ⛓ YOU'RE TRAPPED IN HERE WITH US!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Summary of your existence...🤢
This is a bit of a personal one - VfB was quite disappointed by Alan Moore when he discovered that he LIED about the true identity of Jack the Ripper in his graphic novel FROM HELL [drawn by Eddie Campbell] - it turns out that Aaron Kosminsky was the true culprit, but Alan goes through fantastic linguistic gymnastics to misdirect you
Considering that doing so serves no true well-meaning purpose, it seems to me that the arch magician signed up to be a prison guard [Agent Smith] in this MATRIX - but RED PILLS don't expire, lad
The title came from Rorschach's announcement to the other prisoners after a failed assault on his person, from WATCHMEN
