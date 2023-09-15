🦉🌃 The Mystery of Bird Migration 🏙️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know when most birds migrate from one place to another?
If not let’s explore with Rebecca Heisman.
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3qHnyjq
She Explains most birds migrate at night? And Artificial city lights can lead them astray, posing a danger.
Researchers are delving into this phenomenon, aiming to safeguard our feathered friends.
Learn more about efforts to protect migrating birds. 🦢🌌