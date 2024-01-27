Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Police and Government are NEVER Held Accountable - The entire system is a Criminal one
channel image
America at War
97 Subscribers
60 views
Published a month ago

It's pretty easy to see, if you bother to look, that the Courts are every bit as criminal as the Police are! The Politicians violate their oath and the Constitution, and are never held accountable!

The Police protect these criminals, and they also violate their oaths and the Constitution and are NEVER held accountable!


It's a Big Criminal Club, and YOU are not in it!


"Government" itself is a system of Slavery designed to deceive YOU into believing that you are FREE, when nothing is further from the truth!


People spend their entire lives fighting within the framework of this criminal system to change it, but it never changes because the criminals are firmly in control of the system itself!


NOBODY has the right to steal your labor or to take your life!

Yet "government" does these things EVERY DAY!


Government does not solve ANY problems....

It CREATES the problems, to keep YOU too busy to notice that you are a #Slave


Original video from James Freeman's channel on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@JamesFreeman1


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)


Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
corruptionconstitutioncrimefirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket