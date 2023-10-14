Metaphysics 14. Perception Causes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that I've defined how I'm using the word 'perception,' I talk about problems philosophers create for themselves as a result of how they try to define it -- literally in terms of its hidden metaphysical cause. Here I propose a new approach to dealing with causes that is consistent with modern trends in science, i.e. proposing a causal process rather than causally responsible occult entities. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.