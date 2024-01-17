002 TO PROCLAIM LIBERTY part 2

Isa 61:1–4 The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings [the gospel] unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to PROCLAIM LIBERTY to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; And they shall build the old wastes, they shall raise up the former desolations, and they shall repair the waste cities, the desolations of many generations.
