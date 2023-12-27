Create New Account
AGENDA 21 - AGENDA 2030 - NEW WORLD ORDER - Exposed by Rosa Koire Whistleblower
LeeYoungF4ST
Published 2 months ago

Everything that you need to know about agenda 21 and agenda 2030 is here in this short video. For more details watch Rosa Koire Interview on my Channel

Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030rosa koireunited nation agenda

