THE END OF COVID - Alec Zeck and Mike Winner obliterate the field of VIROLOGY by exposing COVID fraud

- COVID-19 origins and virology with producers of new docu series. (0:00)

- The nature of disease and the limitations of germ theory. (6:20)

- COVID-19 misinformation and scientific method. (8:54)

- Virology and the scientific method. (14:28)

- Vaccine-induced loss of sense of smell and neurological symptoms. (22:56)

- Disease causes, mass media, and electrical systems. (24:04)

- The role of fear and belief in physical symptoms. (28:02)

- The power of the mind and false authority in health and medicine. (30:25)

- AIDS and HIV testing controversies. (35:01)

- COVID-19, vaccines, and conspiracy theories. (38:10)

- Scientific integrity and COVID-19 testing methods. (40:23)

- COVID-19 and independent thinking. (45:48)

- COVID-19, vaccines, and government ops. (46:57)

- Alternative approaches to disease prevention and wellness. (54:27)





