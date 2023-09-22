Pets in Love





She used the last bit of strength to cry for help in the forest, praying for a miracle

Poor dog found in the Forest in critical condition. Her body is extremely weak! You can see how bad her condition is. Looks like she can't move! She has a sad face! As the rescue bounce approaches! She seems to want to react. We wonder, how long has it been since she started this condition. Why is she here and what happened to her? The answer certainly cannot be obvious! But what is needed is to take her to treatment. 1 body full of hurt and pain! After being tested at Vet, her problems were clear! Something had caused her pelvis to be misaligned! It partially affected her movement.

I hope she won't be completely paralyzed! Under the care of VET and the rescue team! She had her first recoveries. Things were very difficult at first! She has to lie down to eat and drink. However, no one gives up! They all try to help her! And the dog seems to understand that too! She also works very hard!

