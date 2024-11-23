WE ⛨ THE PARENTS

Exploring the state of family courts through the eyes of parents and experts. We look forward to your comments – please include in your comment where you are writing from! Thank you!





[email protected]





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTxqEFTBgJM





Reposting from FEMA SAYS ☭ NO ONE LIVING IN TENTS, GOYIMZES:





The (((homosexual banking mafia))) needs YOU out of the way





Senate Bill 325





Regards allocation of parenting responsibilities

[ Hide Long Title ]

To amend sections 109.65, 313.121, 1713.55, 1733.242, 2108.81, 2111.08, 2151.011, 2151.23, 2151.33, 2151.90, 2301.03, 2307.50, 2317.02, 2701.03, 2705.031, 2901.30, 3101.041, 3105.011, 3105.21, 3105.63, 3105.65, 3109.03, 3109.04, 3109.043, 3109.05, 3109.051, 3109.052, 3109.054, 3109.055, 3109.06, 3109.061, 3109.09, 3109.11, 3109.12, 3109.401, 3109.41, 3109.42, 3109.43, 3109.44, 3109.47, 3109.48, 3109.50, 3109.51, 3109.52, 3109.53, 3109.55, 3109.56, 3109.58, 3109.60, 3109.65, 3109.66, 3109.68, 3109.74, 3111.13, 3111.26, 3111.381, 3113.31, 3119.01, 3119.06, 3119.07, 3119.08, 3119.24, 3119.82, 3119.87, 3119.964, 3125.03, 3125.06, 3125.43, 3127.01, 3127.11, 3127.23, 3127.35, 3310.51, 3313.205, 3313.64, 3313.666, 3313.672, 3313.712, 3313.96, 3313.98, 3319.321, 3321.01, 3323.143, 3328.01, 3332.25, 3333.26, 3345.85, 3701.503, 3780.33, 3796.24, 3902.13, 3924.47, 5104.017, 5104.018, 5104.039, 5107.02, 5120.652, 5120.653, 5123.01, 5153.16, and 5180.14; to amend, for the purpose of adopting new section numbers as indicated in parentheses, sections 3109.043 (3109.0497), 3109.051 (3109.0515), 3109.054 (3109.0550), and 3109.055 (3109.0570); to enact new sections 3109.041, 3109.042, 3109.054, and 3109.055 and sections 3109.044, 3109.045, 3109.046, 3109.047, 3109.048, 3109.049, 3109.0410, 3109.0411, 3109.0412, 3109.0414, 3109.0415, 3109.0416, 3109.0417, 3109.0418, 3109.0419, 3109.0420, 3109.0422, 3109.0423, 3109.0424, 3109.0425, 3109.0426, 3109.0428, 3109.0430, 3109.0432, 3109.0433, 3109.0434, 3109.0435, 3109.0436, 3109.0439, 3109.0440, 3109.0441, 3109.0442, 3109.0445, 3109.0446, 3109.0447, 3109.0448, 3109.0449, 3109.0450, 3109.0451, 3109.0452, 3109.0453, 3109.0455, 3109.0456, 3109.0457, 3109.0458, 3109.0459, 3109.0461, 3109.0462, 3109.0463, 3109.0465, 3109.0466, 3109.0467, 3109.0468, 3109.0470, 3109.0471, 3109.0472, 3109.0473, 3109.0474, 3109.0475, 3109.0476, 3109.0477, 3109.0478, 3109.0479, 3109.0482, 3109.0483, 3109.0484, 3109.0485, 3109.0486, 3109.0487, 3109.0488, 3109.0489, 3109.0490, 3109.0491, 3109.0492, 3109.0493, 3109.0499, 3109.056, 3109.057, 3109.058, 3109.059, 3109.0510, 3109.0511, 3109.0512, 3109.0513, 3109.0516, 3109.0517, 3109.0518, 3109.0519, 3109.0521, 3109.0522, 3109.0523, 3109.0524, 3109.0526, 3109.0527, 3109.0528, 3109.0529, and 3119.071; and to repeal sections 3109.041, 3109.042, and 3109.053 of the Revised Code regarding the allocation of parenting responsibilities in a parenting plan.





https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislation/135/sb325





https://search-prod.lis.state.oh.us/api/v2/general_assembly_135/legislation/sb325/00_IN/pdf/





You can catch some of the discussion of this LIVE [currently 11:27 AM EST]:





LastCallBjEdwards - Twitch

11/23/2024 - Family First: Jeff Morgan, Mike & Elizabeth McNeese





https://www.twitch.tv/lastcallbjedwards





https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/denial-of-evolution-is-a-form-of-white-supremacy/