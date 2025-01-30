© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good Trump/Bad Trump: new orders ban child transgender surgery & crushes anti-Israel free speech
1
40 views • 7 months ago
Trump issues order to "marshal all federal resources to fight antisemitism and deport antisemites;" orders ban on transgender surgery for children, transgenders in military | Trump recommends expelling Palestinians to build beachfront properties in Gaza | RFK response to democrat critics in confirmation hearing | WH reveals FAA authorized mystery drones | Pardoned J6er claims to have evidence Capitol Police incited riots | Poll: 57% of Americans want right to sue vaccine manufacturers | Trump deploys military to assist border patrol as illegals crossings plummet, opens Gitmo for detention of illegals | AA plane collides with military helicopter in DC
