The Rock Almighty. Are The Candidates Followers Of Christ?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
10 views • 7 months ago

Warriors Of Light we once again ask a tough-to-answer question in are the presidential candidates followers of Christ. We've heard it said that the Christian vote is important in the 2024 race. Let's start finding out if it truly is important as a lifestyle to those vying for our vote. Have a great weekend. We'll see you again Monday. Let's Rock!


Video credits

King James - Hard Road To Go

Put it on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4eHisHS

@ Amazon Music - https://apple.co/4eHisHS

Classic Christian Rock

@ClassicChristianRock

https://www.youtube.com/@ClassicChristianRock


Is Trump A Christian? I Prayed With Him And Can Tell You....

Get more with the Harvest Ministries app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/480NLL7

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3zJ3Etb

Pastor Greg Laurie

@greglaurie

https://www.youtube.com/@greglaurie


Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

It's The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
