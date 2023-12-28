Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tarsal Tunnel Finally Improved (85%!) With Laser Treatment
channel image
Foot and Ankle Care
0 Subscribers
23 views
Published 2 months ago

Today's video is all about one of our approaches to alleviate a very common annoyance, tarsal tunnel. Our patient John tells his exciting story about how well laser worked for his case of tarsal tunnel. He was hoping to avoid tarsal tunnel surgery with laser treatment, and this ended up being a great success! Before laser, he would feel an annoying burning, tingling and numbness sensation after standing on his feet for just an hour or two. Now, he can be on his feet all day long and doesn't experience any of those annoying sensations. If you'd like to learn more about the option of laser for your nerve pain please comment or visit our website in the links below! QUESTIONS? ► Call us at 1-800-866-4620 or https://andersonpodiatrycenter.com/accelerated-laser-pain-therapy/

Keywords
treatmentcoloradofort collinstarsal tunnel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket