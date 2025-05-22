What does Trump mean by this Truth Social post? - Trump 4EVA? 🥴😱

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What could Trump possibly mean by this Truth Social post.
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump
@realDonaldTrump
Another very big and successful week of WINS for Republicans in Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG, in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The Republican Party of Florida’s Voter Registration lead over Democrats is now over 1.25 Million – a New and Record Level of SUCCESS!
Florida’s largest County, Miami-Dade, has FLIPPED RED to a Republican Majority in Voter Registration, and Republicans lead in a total of 59 out of 67 Counties across the State. “TRUMP” was the first Republican Presidential Candidate to win Miami-Dade since 1988.
THANK YOU FLORIDA — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN