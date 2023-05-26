Secret Cure Found in Antarctica?! Eliminate SWOLLEN Feet With NativePath’s Krill Oil

Stew Peters Show





May 25, 2023





Don't let inflammation in your lower legs decrease your mobility and your body's ability to circulate healthy blood! NativePath has a solution that supplements your body with the needed Omega 3s and vital nutrients to fight joint and feet inflammation. Check out: https://stopswollenfeet.com

Swollen feet are uncomfortable, inconvenient, and a potential waring sign for deeper health concerns occurring under the surface.

Dr. Chad Walding with NativePath joins Stew to detail the reasons behind leg and feet inflammation, causing abnormal puffiness in the lower legs, ankles and feet that plague many Americans.

Swelling feet may just be an odd occurrence to the eye, but Dr. Chad insists that what is happening on the surface can be a dire indicator for poor internal health.

Excessive swelling in the lower limbs can restrict blood flow, not allowing your body to properly oxygenate the blood and therefore failing to provide it to vital organs in the needed amounts.

Antarctic krill oil, Dr. Chad says, not only mitigates this issue, but helps to decrease joint and leg inflammation while delivering needed Omega 3s that supplement the heart!

NativePath has discovered methods to source the Antarctic krill oil in a sustainable, resourceful way that brings more quality to this particular supplement - compared to others like fish oils sourced from contaminated waters.

NativePath's krill oil is an all-in-one supplement, proven to encourage proper blood flow, decrease inflammation, and deliver heart-healing nutrients that allow you to pursue a healthy life!

Dr. Chad walks Stew through the studies, proving that krill oil mitigates the threats of blood clotting - a much needed resource for a time like this!

Drop by: https://stopswollenfeet.com today and help your feet feel free from inflammation!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2q0kx6-secret-cure-found-in-antarctica-eliminate-swollen-feet-with-nativepaths-kri.html



