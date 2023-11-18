Biden not being charged is disgrace to judicial system: Jason Miller | Newsline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday's "Newsline," Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller and author Rick Gates slam Special Counsel Robert Hur for not charging President Joe Biden in the classified documents case.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html